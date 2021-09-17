Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Volleyball
Indian Army organises Volleyball Championship for women at Jammu and Kashmir
The Indian Army, on Thursday, organised a volleyball championship for women in the district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army, on Thursday, organised a volleyball championship for women in the district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. The tournament was organised in a bid to identify sporting talents and provide the women of Manjakot opportunities to excel in sports.
A total of eight teams from Manjakot competed in the tournament, which witnessed a crowd of about 300 people encouraging the participants.
The winners and runners up were awarded trophies by the Indian army, while the rest were provided with sports kits, including jerseys, shorts and participation certificates.
