Indian Army organises Volleyball Championship for women at Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army, on Thursday, organised a volleyball championship for women in the district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. The tournament was organised in a bid to identify sporting talents and provide the women of Manjakot opportunities to excel in sports.

A total of eight teams from Manjakot competed in the tournament, which witnessed a crowd of about 300 people encouraging the participants.

Indian Army in Rajouri District organized a Volleyball Championship for girls at Dehri Ralyote to provide an opportunity to local girls of the region to display their sporting talent and acquire a level of self confidence.

The winners and runners up were awarded trophies by the Indian army, while the rest were provided with sports kits, including jerseys, shorts and participation certificates.

