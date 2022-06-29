Indian women win bronze at Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup 2022

The Indian women's volleyball team bagged bronze medal in the 2022 Asian Women's Challenge Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on Wednesday. The Indian eves had to settle for the third spot on the podium after they fell to a 2-3 defeat against eventual winners Thailand in their final match of the campaign.

The AVC Women Challenger Cup 2022 was the inaugural edition of the continental event after it was earlier called off twice due to the covid-19 pandemic. The five-day tournament was held in a single round-robin format with a total of six teams competing for the top prize.

India wins 🥉 at Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup 2022!🇮🇳



In what was a round-robin event, our girls lost just 2 matches - against eventual winners Thailand and 2nd-placed Hong Kong. They beat Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Singapore on their way to the 3rd spot.#Volleyball 🏐 pic.twitter.com/fEZOnYbfO2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 29, 2022





India started their campaign in the 2022 Asian Women's Challenge Cup with a straight set 3-0 win over minnows Singapore. They followed it up with a similar margin victories over Uzbekistan and Malaysia in their next two encounters to remain unbeaten after the first three matches.

The Indian women then fell to a 2-3 defeat against silver medallists Hong Kong in their fourth match, before losing out to hosts Thailand after being set up in their final encounter.