India finishes in 9th position at the Asian Volleyball Championship

The Indian volleyball team finished 9th at the ongoing Asian Volleyball Championships being held in Japan. The team was looking to better their previous finish of 8th back in 2019 but could not perform well in the group stages.

Competing in Group A, India lost their first three matches to Bahrain, Japan and Qatar. This led to the finishing at the bottom of the group with the possibility of a good finish only coming thorugh play off matches. They then went to Group G to play against Bahrain, Kuwait and Uzbekistan. They defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 and Kuwait to register 2 consecutive victories.

This resulted in them facing off against Bahrain for the 9th place finish. Despite winning the first two sets, India lost momentum and Bahrain made a comeback to draw the game at 2-2. However, the won the 5th set by a score of 16-14 to seal a 9th place finish. The best ever finish for India was in 2005 when the finished in 4th place after a super run to the semi finals.