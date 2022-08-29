India wins silver at Asian Men's U-20 Volleyball Championships

India, on Monday, bagged the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Men's U-20 Volleyball Championships in Riffa, Bahrain. They went down 1-3 to Iran in the final to end their 12-year medal drought at the continental event.

The Iranians were the superior side right from the start as they pocketed the first two sets 25-12, 25-19 respectively with ease. With a historic gold medal slipping away from them, the Indians fought back in the third set.

India started off well in a must win third set, taking an early 8-6 lead. They extended it to 16-12 and then 24-17 and looked to be in a commanding position to force Iran into the fourth set with ease. The Iranians, however, resisted strongly winning 5 points in a row before India wrapped it up 25-22.

Unaffected by what transpired in the third set, Iran came out all guns blazing in the fourth. They led right from the start, left no room for error to bag it 25-15 and win the match 3-1 to defend their Asian Men's U20 Volleyball title.

For India, however, this is their first medal in the event since their bronze medal finish in 2010. Including this medal, India now has 6 medals - 3 silver and 3 bronze apiece, at the continental tournament.