India reaches semifinal of Asian U20 Men's Volleyball Championships

India, on Friday, qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing Asian U20 Men's Volleyball Championships in Riffa, Bahrain. The Indians defeated the hosts 3-1 in their 1st to 12th qualification round, to make their way into the final four.

India started off well against Bahrain pocketing the first two sets 25-22 and 25-19 respectively. However, with their campaign at the Asian U20 Championships on the line, the hosts bounced back.

Bahrain won the third set 28-26 and threatened to force India into a decider, but the men in blue maintained their composure to pocket a hard fought fourth set 26-24 to qualify for the semifinals with a 3-1 win.

Tanish Chaudhary and Harish Giri starred for India with 14 points each against Bahrain.

With this semifinal qualification, India is now just a win away from booking themselves a slot in the FIVB U-21 Men's World Championships Qualification rounds.



