India to play for bronze at U18 Asian Boys' Volleyball Championship

India will play for bronze at the ongoing Asian U18 Boys' Volleyball Championships on Monday. The Indian boys lost to hosts Iran 0-3 in the semifinals to make their way into the bronze medal playoffs at Tehran.

Playing the semifinals for the first time since 2010, the Indians looked no match to the Iranians in the semifinals on Sunday. The hosts were simply much superior to their opponents as they closed off the match 25-15, 19-25, 25-18 in straight games to reach the final.

Aryan Baliyan was the only saving grace for India in the semifinal, pocketing 11 points in the match.

India will now face South Korea, who lost to Japan in the semifinal, in the bronze medal playoff later today. The Indian boys had earlier defeated South Korea 3-0 in their Pool B encounter.