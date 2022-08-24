india
India loses to Iran in Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship

A day after shocking Japan with a 3-1 win in their campaign opener, India went down 0-3 to reigning champions Iran in the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships.

The Indian U20 Men's team in action against Iran at the Asian Volleyball Championships (Source: AVC)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-24T18:40:31+05:30

A day after shocking former champions Japan with a 3-1 win in their campaign opener, India went down 0-3 to reigning champions Iran in their Pool B match at the ongoing U20 Asian Men's Volleyball Championships in Riffa, Bahrain.

The Indians seemed no match to the Iranians who demolished them 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 at the Isa Sports City Hall. The fighting spirit displayed by the Indians against Japan was nowhere to be seen against the defending champions as they surrendered tamely.

With this loss, India finishes second in Pool B behind Iran with a win and a loss against their name and have secured themselves a slot in the 1st to 12th classification matches. Japan finishes third with two losses, while Iran topped the group with two wins out of two.


