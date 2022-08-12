India finish 10th in Asian Men's Volleyball Cup 2022

The Indian team ended their run at the ongoing Asian Men's Volleyball Cup 2022 with a 10th place finish. The tournament is taking place Nakhon Pathom, Thailand where a total of 11 teams from all around Asia are involved.

In the group stages, India was drawn with Japan and Australia. Against both, India lost with a score line of 0-3. Failing to advance beyond the group stage, India defeated Hong Kong in their first match in the 9-11th Classification round.

They faced Chinese Taipei in the next match in this classification round, but lost 0-3 to them. With this loss, India finish 10th after an underwhelming run of games. The cup will end on the 14th of August.