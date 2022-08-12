Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Volleyball
India finish 10th in Asian Men's Volleyball Cup 2022
The Indian team lost to Chinese Taipei to end their Asian Men's Volleyball Cup campaign in 10th position.
The Indian team ended their run at the ongoing Asian Men's Volleyball Cup 2022 with a 10th place finish. The tournament is taking place Nakhon Pathom, Thailand where a total of 11 teams from all around Asia are involved.
In the group stages, India was drawn with Japan and Australia. Against both, India lost with a score line of 0-3. Failing to advance beyond the group stage, India defeated Hong Kong in their first match in the 9-11th Classification round.
They faced Chinese Taipei in the next match in this classification round, but lost 0-3 to them. With this loss, India finish 10th after an underwhelming run of games. The cup will end on the 14th of August.
