Volleyball
India reaches final of Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships; assured of first medal since 2010
India defeated Thailand 3-1 in the semifinal to assure themselves of a medal at the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships.
India, on Sunday, made their way into the final of the ongoing Asian U20 Men's Volleyball Championships in Riffa, Bahrain. They defeated Thailand 3-1 in the semifinal to assure themselves of a medal.
India started off well in the semifinal, pocketing the first set 25-21. The Thai spikers, however, bounced back strongly to win a hard fought second set 25-23 to level things up.
Eyeing their first medal in the continental tournament for the first time since 2010, the Indians rectified their mistakes soon to bag the next two sets 25-18, 25-17 to qualify for the final.
India will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Iran and South Korea in the final and will have a chance to create history by being crowned the Asian U20 Men's champions for the first time.
India has previously won 5 medals at the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships, including 2 silver and 3 bronze. The first of those medal came way back in 1980 in the form of a bronze.