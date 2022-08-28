India reaches final of Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships; assured of first medal since 2010

India, on Sunday, made their way into the final of the ongoing Asian U20 Men's Volleyball Championships in Riffa, Bahrain. They defeated Thailand 3-1 in the semifinal to assure themselves of a medal.

India started off well in the semifinal, pocketing the first set 25-21. The Thai spikers, however, bounced back strongly to win a hard fought second set 25-23 to level things up.

Eyeing their first medal in the continental tournament for the first time since 2010, the Indians rectified their mistakes soon to bag the next two sets 25-18, 25-17 to qualify for the final.

India will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Iran and South Korea in the final and will have a chance to create history by being crowned the Asian U20 Men's champions for the first time.

India has previously won 5 medals at the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championships, including 2 silver and 3 bronze. The first of those medal came way back in 1980 in the form of a bronze.