Elite Sports India becomes official filming and streaming partners for India's first Women's Volleyball League

The Khelo India Sr. Womens Volleyball Championship is live streamed on the ESI YouTube platform and the tournament concludes on 5th September'22. The event is currently underway at the Railway Sports Promotion Board with full support from the Sports Authority of India.

The tournament will feature a total of seven teams and quite a few big names from Indian Volleyball. A total of 25 matches will be played during the course of the league-cum-knockout competition in Kolkata. The current Indian women's volleyball team captain, Nirmal Tanwar, who is a 2016 and 2019 South Asian Games gold medallist, is one of the big names participating in the tournament.

Talking about the same Sunny Bhandarkar CEO of Elite Sports India said, "We are very happy and excited to partner with Khelo India Sr. Womens Volleyball Championship. We at Elite Sports India believe that India has great potential in being a world leader in sports and we want to promote all sports and showcase our athlete's talent to not only India but the world."





