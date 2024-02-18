Delhi High Court halts VFI election amidst compliance concerns

The Delhi High Court has put a pause on the impending election of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI). This decision, handed out by Justice Sachin Datta, came amid a backdrop of mounting concerns over the federation's compliance with regulatory norms.

The high court order, issued on Friday, followed a writ petition filed by Arjuna awardee, Amir Singh, highlighting the lack of adherence to the sports code in the electoral process of VFI.

Singh, along with a group of 14 distinguished players, including recipients of the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards, has been advocating for a revamp in the VFI, which lost its recognition from the Union Sports Ministry on December 31, 2019.

Central to the court's directive is the necessity for the VFI to demonstrate conformity with regulatory mandates, particularly regarding the composition of its governing bodies. Notably, the stipulation of 25 per cent representation from eminent sports personalities within the electoral college and executive committee has been underscored.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised regarding the VFI's failure to revise its constitution to align with the sports code, exacerbating doubts about the legitimacy of the impending election process.

"The respondents are directed to file a reply, which must clearly indicate the road map for making the concerned NSF/VFI compliant with the mandatory directions/requirements set out in the judgment dated 16.08.2022 and/or the Sports Code. Let the same be filed within a period of two weeks from today. Rejoinder thereto, if any, be filed within a period of one week thereafter," the court order stated, setting the stage for a thorough examination of the federation's compliance status.

In response to the high court's intervention, the Returning Officer for the VFI election, retired Justice P Krishna Bhat, has announced the postponement of the polling date.

With the case slated for further deliberation on March 21, all eyes are now on the VFI and its stakeholders as they navigate the legal terrain and strive to restore confidence in the governance of Indian volleyball.