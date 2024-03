Bengaluru Torpedoes Academy recognized as Volleyball Centre of Excellence in India

Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy in India was officially recognized as a Volleyball Centre of Excellence in the country as the FIVB and Bengaluru Torpedoes signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week.

Situated within the esteemed Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, the Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy will serve as a hub for promoting volleyball, further amplifying its development and outreach endeavors.

Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy is now recognized as a Volleyball Centre of Excellence in India. #NammaTorpedoes #FIVB pic.twitter.com/YQIXNdY74d — Bengaluru Torpedoes (@TorpedoesBLR) March 27, 2024

The MoU symbolizes a shared dedication to cultivating talent, strengthening grassroots initiatives, and enhancing the societal significance of volleyball regionally and globally.

The partnership between the FIVB and Bengaluru Torpedoes will also facilitate a range of initiatives, including high-performance and grassroots activities, mass participation programs, and knowledge exchange and collaborative projects geared towards enhancing athlete development. This will be achieved through quality sports science and medical services, alongside coaching and officiating.



Steve Tutton, the FIVB Head of Technical and Development, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy in our mission to foster volleyball development. Together, we will leverage our expertise to implement innovative programs and initiatives that will propel the sport to new heights."

Vishal Jaison, the spokesperson for Bengaluru Torpedoes, conveyed his enthusiasm for the partnership and commented, "This collaboration with the FIVB underscores our commitment to nurturing volleyball excellence from grassroots levels. By joining forces, we aim to expand opportunities for aspiring athletes and promote volleyball as an inclusive sport for all."