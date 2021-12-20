Atpur Sammelani win U14 boys' West Bengal volleyball championship

West Bengal's Atpur Sammilani club have won the Under-14 Boys' State Volleyball Championship.

This tournament, being organized by the West Bengal Volleyball Association, has been going on for the last two months, before Atpur Sammilani from North 24 Parganas district won the final match against Bhaktisangha Volleyball Academy of East Burdwan district by 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 last Wednesday. The match was held at the West Bengal Volleyball Association grounds in Kolkata.

A total of 16 teams of U-14 boys participated in this year's competition. Atpur Sammilani have been dominating the tournament for the last two months, starting from the group league stage and into the knockout stages.