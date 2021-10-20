Afghan women's national team volleyball player beheaded by Taliban

Despite making a statement that the Taliban has banned public execution until a higher court's order, in a shocking turn of events, it was learnt that the Taliban millitants allegedly beheaded an athlete of the Afghan junior women's national volleyball team.



According to a report by Independent Persian, the Taliban slaughtered Mahjubin Hakimi, a member of the Afghan women's national volleyball team who played in the youth age group in Kabul. One of the coaches of the Afghan women's national volleyball team confirmed that the athlete had been killed but said that no one other than the athlete's family knew the exact time and manner of the incident.

Mahjabin played for the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club before the collapse of the previous Afghan government and was one of the club's most successful players. A few days ago, pictures of Hakimi's severed head circulated on social media which was the prime evidence of her killing.

The coach further said that only two of the team's players was able to escape from the country before the Taliban ushered control in August. Mahjabin Hakimi was among the many other unfortunate women sportspersons who were left behind.

Last night, the #Taliban beheaded Mahjabeen Hakimi, a former member of the Afghan women's volleyball team.



My heart aches for the women of #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Io6w8b7PSj — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) October 20, 2021