India at 2023 Asian Volleyball Championships: Full Squad, Schedule

India have announced a 12-member volleyball squad for the 2023 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship to be held in Iran from August 19 to August 26.

While most of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) stars find their places in the national team, Angamuthu remains one major exclusion.

India are placed in Pool E of the 2023 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship alongside Qatar and Afghanistan. India will play Qatar on August 19 and Afghanistan on August 21.

Two teams will go through to the next round from each pool.

Round of 12 matches will be held on August 23, which will be followed by quarterfinals.

India's best finish at the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship was a 4th-place finish back in 2005. At the last edition in 2021, India finished at 9th spot.

Japan (9 titles) are the most successful side in the history of this competition, while Iran are the defending champions.

On the way to take the challenge 🔛 in Asian Volleyball Championship 2023 💪 Drop 👇 your best wishes for the team 🗨️ #RuPayPrimeVolley #AsliVolleyball pic.twitter.com/umOsmQ5JuK — Prime Volleyball (@PrimeVolley) August 14, 2023

India Volleyball Squad: Amit Gulia, Ashamatullah, Ashwal Rai, Erin Varghese, Hari Prasad BS, Jerome Vinith, John Joseph EJ, Muthusamy Appavu, Shameemudheen, Vinayak Rokhade, Vinit Kumar, Rohit Kumar

India Volleyball Schedule

India vs Qatar - August 19

India vs Afghanistan - August 21

India vs TBD - August 23