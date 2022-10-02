Shivanee Pawar wins gold and hearts with her beautiful gesture

The 50kg women's freestyle event was unlike any other, spectators in a densely populated wrestling hall in Mahatma Mandir here were treated to a wonderful sporting spirit display by Madhya Pradesh's wrestler Shivanee Pawar at the ongoing National Games 2022.

Just minutes into the title clash of the women's 50kg, Shivanee's opponent Ankush was hit on her legs by the Madhya Pradesh girl's elbow. Such was the impact of the clash that the 22-year-old from Haryana was unable to stand on her feet.

Shivanee who was crowned the champion then helped Ankush get back on her feet before she was carried off, the gesture that warmed the hearts of everyone present. We interacted with the lady post win. Watch the video here.







