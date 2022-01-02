Wrestling Federation of India President slaps wrestler on stage

The president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, drew flak after he slapped a wrestler from Uttar Pradesh on the stage during the first round of the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship at Shaheed Ganpat Rai Indoor Stadium.



Wrestlers from other states including Uttar Pradesh protested strongly and demanded an apology from the WFI president. However, Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bhola Nath Singh and others intervened and pacified the matter.