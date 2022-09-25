Bajrang Punia wins bronze at World Championships

Bajrang Punia won India's second medal defeating Sebastian Rivera Puerto Rico 11-9 in an intense 65kg bronze medal match to end India's campaign at the World Wrestling Championships 2022. The 28-year-old who lost to John Diakomihalis of USA in the quarterfinals had suffered an head injury in his very first bout.

However, going through the repechage rounds successfully bagged his fourth medal at the tournament whicjh includes a bronze in 2013, silver in 2018 and again a bronze in 2019. Watch the video for more.



