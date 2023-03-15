Toofan Tara Norris - The five-star bowler of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals bowled a bouncer in the very first match of the WPL, pulling their cards by playing 5 foreign players against the 4 allowed in all the other teams. The exception being the only associate player in the league and their trump card, Tara Norris.

The American announced herself in the Women's Premier League 2023 with a bang. She dismissed half the opponent's lineup to take the first ever fifer of the league. Plying her trade for the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season of WPL, this is the fast bowler's journey to the top. Watch





