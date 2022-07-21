Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Will Indian Football get banned by FIFA?
Indian football is at its lowest given the current ongoings - in this video, we explore the present scenario - from finishing fourth in the 1956 Olympics to now being on the verge of getting banned by FIFA.
From finishing 4th in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics to being on the verge of getting banned by FIFA, Indian football is at its lowest point today but how did this happen?
Whose fault is this and what actions are being taken against them - we explore the current scenario in this video.
