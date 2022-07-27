Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
Why did India boycott Commonwealth Games?
Did you know that India had boycotted the Commonwealth Games in 1986? In this video we take a look at what transpired that year to push India to take this decision.
With talks of India boycotting the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 doing the rounds initially, there was a lot of buzz - however that did not eventually happen.
But in the history of the Games, this isn't the first time that such talk has come up as in 1986, India really boycotted the Commonwealth Games 2022 and did not participate.
In this video, we find out what took place that year to drive them to this severe decision.
Next Story