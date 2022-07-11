Who is Chandrakant Pandit - the Dronacharya of Indian domestic cricket?

Twenty-three years after being in a final, Madhya Pradesh finally managed to win the elusive Ranji Trophy title. History was made, and new stars were created, but one man remained constant - Chandrakant Pandit.

Known to be a hard taskmaster, the former India wicketkeeper-batsman coached Madhya Pradesh to victory against a dominant 41-time champion Mumbai side and fulfilled his pending dream of lifting the trophy for his home state.