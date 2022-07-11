CWG Begin In
Who is Chandrakant Pandit - the Dronacharya of Indian domestic cricket?

Known to be a hard taskmaster, former India wicketkeeper-batter Chandrakant Pandit coached the Madhya Pradesh side to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy.

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 11 July 2022 3:08 PM GMT

Twenty-three years after being in a final, Madhya Pradesh finally managed to win the elusive Ranji Trophy title. History was made, and new stars were created, but one man remained constant - Chandrakant Pandit.

Known to be a hard taskmaster, the former India wicketkeeper-batsman coached Madhya Pradesh to victory against a dominant 41-time champion Mumbai side and fulfilled his pending dream of lifting the trophy for his home state.

