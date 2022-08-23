What is wrong with Indian Sports Federations?

Since the Supreme Court handed over AIFF's day-to-day functioning to CoA, two more National Sports Federations - Hockey India and Table Tennis Federation of India - came under the Delhi High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

The court found that these NSFs failed to oblige to the National Sports Code 2011 formulated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which aims to bring transparency and accountability to their functioning.

Why is this happening in the first place, who is responsible for this, and how can we resolve these? Let's find out in this video.