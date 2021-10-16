Oct 4th: Medal in Table Tennis, India in Sudirman, Smriti Mandhana test century and more

India in the Sudirman cup went ahead with not so star-studded contingent. Indian shuttlers initiated their run with a loss against Thailand by 1-4 which was followed by clean sweep by China where the dragon smashed India by 0-5, ending India's run for quarterfinals. The only win Indian shuttlers were able to bag was against Finland by 4-1.



India won a medal at the Asian Table Tennis Champion. This is India's only second medal at the championship while the first came back in 1976.

