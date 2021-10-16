Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Sports Weekly — Hindi
Oct 4th: Medal in Table Tennis, India in Sudirman, Smriti Mandhana test century and more
It was a week full of losses and achievements scripting history. Let's peek into what sports ecosystem looked like as this week ends.
India in the Sudirman cup went ahead with not so star-studded contingent. Indian shuttlers initiated their run with a loss against Thailand by 1-4 which was followed by clean sweep by China where the dragon smashed India by 0-5, ending India's run for quarterfinals. The only win Indian shuttlers were able to bag was against Finland by 4-1.
India won a medal at the Asian Table Tennis Champion. This is India's only second medal at the championship while the first came back in 1976.
Watch this video to know more.
