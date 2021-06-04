Watch: Maverick - The fastest dog you will see on the internet

The video of a dog, Maverick – a Pembroke Welsh Corgi has taken the internet by storm, thanks to his unreal speed while competing in an obstacle course.



Maverick was competing in the American Kennel Club's AKC Agility Invitational 2020, where he completed the obstacle course in just 30.776 seconds to be crowned the champion in the 8 inches height category. "He is really good, and he really tries to please me hard," the handler of Maverick Sally Slade can be heard saying after the run.

The Agility Invitational is an annual competition for dogs hosted by the AKC, usually in the month of December. The 2020 edition of AKC Agility Invitational had a total of 608 dogs from across the United States of America coming together to compete.

The AKC Agility Invitational is usually held in five different divisions based on the height of dogs – 8 inches, 12 inches, 16 inches, 20 inches and 24 inches.



