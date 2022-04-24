Vineeta Singh, an entrepreneur by profession and a fitness enthusiast by choice





CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh who is a Shark (Judge) in Shark Tank India, is also quite known for her running. In 2018, Vineeta was six months pregnant when she participated in Mumbai half-marathon. She ran 21 km in 2:24:15s with her husband Kaushik Mukherjee by her side. In an interview with Mid-day back then, Vineeta said, "I have been running full marathons since 2007. I have run nine full marathons so far and it was a different feeling to complete the half marathon today being pregnant. Since I am six months pregnant, I had to take medical advice before I ran."







