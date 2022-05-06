Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Jammu and Kashmir sensation Umran Malik bowls the fastest delivery in IPL again
Umran Malik Clocks 157 Kmph, Bowls Fastest Delivery Of IPL 2022 vs Delhi Capitals
Umran Malik is the latest pace sensation in town. When he bowls, he just bowls at an excess of 140 plus consistently and he is getting faster day by day. Umran Malik is now regularly clocking 150. Unfortunately, he isn't able to maintain the same form he showed in the initial stage of the tournament as he has gone for runs in the last three games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even on Thursday, Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery which was clocked at 157! Unfortunately, he was smashed for four by West Indies' big hitter Rovman Powell.
