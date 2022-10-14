India's best friend from the tennis world

Partnering with Leander Paes, Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupati, the Swiss tennis star Martina Hingis has played a major role in some of India's best-ever performances at the major tournaments.

From the 2006 Australian Open title with Mahesh Bhupati to the 2016 French Open title with Leander Paes, beating her own women's doubles partner Sania Mirza, the former world No.1 has gifted Indian fans moments to cherish forever. Watch the video!





