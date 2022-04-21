Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
R Madhavan's son Vedaant makes a splash
Indian swimmer Vedaant Madhavan bagged a silver in 1500m freestyle event and followed it up with a gold in the 800m freestyle event at 2022 Danish Open.
Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R. Madhavan, continued his wonderful form at the 2022 Danish Open in Copenhagen, Denmark and bagged a second medal from the event. Having already bagged a silver from the 1500m Freestyle event earlier, Vedaant followed it up with a gold-winning performance in the 800m Freestyle event, clocking a time of 08:17.28 on Day 3 of the Danish Open.
Vedaant had previously won 7 medals(4 silver and 3 bronze) at the national Aquatics Championships in Bengaluru last year and seems to be continuing his promising career with international accolades as well.
