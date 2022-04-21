R Madhavan's son Vedaant makes a splash

Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R. Madhavan, continued his wonderful form at the 2022 Danish Open in Copenhagen, Denmark and bagged a second medal from the event. Having already bagged a silver from the 1500m Freestyle event earlier, Vedaant followed it up with a gold-winning performance in the 800m Freestyle event, clocking a time of 08:17.28 on Day 3 of the Danish Open.

Vedaant had previously won 7 medals(4 silver and 3 bronze) at the national Aquatics Championships in Bengaluru last year and seems to be continuing his promising career with international accolades as well.