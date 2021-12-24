Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
A swimming sensation, Miss India 1976, social activist Nafisa Ali's journey
From being a teen swimming sensation to being Miss India 1976, Nafisa Ali has had a stunning journey
Born in Kolkata on January 18, 1957, to renowned photographers Ahmed Ali and Philomena Torresan, Nafisa was an outstanding athlete in school. She was West Bengal's swimming sensation in the early seventies and a national swimming champion in 1974.
In 1976 She went on to become Miss India and later represented India at the Miss International pageant. Nafisa Ali has had a stunning journey
