"Sports can be a tool for social change"- Arshi Yashin

Gone are the days when sports were only considered a past time activity. Today, it's a viable career option, a catalyst for social change. Impacting people across all ages and genders, the power of sports is much more than we can imagine

Here's a quick look of our Co-founder Arshi Yasin speaking about using Sports as a tool for social change at the #NoCeiling Summit 2022 held recently in Bengaluru.

No Ceiling Summit is a CXXO initiative that brings together influential women, change-makers and emerging talent from diverse fields. We are glad that we could share our story and play a role in inspiring these superwomen to take up sports!





