Tilottama Sen - the new shooting star ?

14-year-old Tilottama Sen won a silver in the 10m air rifle event on Friday at the National Games 2022. The girl from Karnataka despite being young in age, gave her much experienced counterparts a run for their money.

Sen showed fantastic form on Thursday during the qualification rounds However, it is was a case of "so close yet so far" for the youngster as she lost to Tokyo Olympian Elevenil in the finals. Nonetheless, it was her maturity on and off the field that made heads turn. She shares her experience with us in this video. Watch!