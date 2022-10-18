India's first World Champion since 2006!

It was another piece of history written at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt as the 18-year-old shooter Rudrankksh Patil became the first Indian to be crowned the World Champion in Men's 10m Air Rifle since Abhinav Bindra achieved the feat in 2006.

Overall, India's sixth champion at the prestigious event, the teenager also secured a berth for the Paris Olympics 2024. An interesting tale of how he once thought of quitting the sport considering it as boring to the top today. Watch the video to know more.



