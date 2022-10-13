Can Haryana be India's next Rowing hotspot?

Rowing, a sport not so common in India, has been the Services' strength for a long time now. However, breaking into the scene is Haryana where Coach Chand Chahal and his wards turned heads with four medals in the sport at the National Games 2022.



Coach Chahal who runs a private academy in Haryana provides free coaching to athletes from poor background and wishes to bring a change in India's Rowing scene. We got in a chat with him. Watch the video.