Ritu Phogat's journey from the wrestling mat to MMA Championship Final

Ritu Phogat's dream of becoming the first Indian woman to win a Grand Prix Championship remains unfulfilled as she lost the finals to Thailand's Stamp Fairtex.



Stamp won the coveted silver belt at the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS.

She said, "Government should promote and support it as it is now gaining popularity among the masses. Sports awards like Arjuna would definitely help us in a big way. There should be a proper recognised body (federation) of MMA in India like other sports have. We have a lot of talent in India, who are willing to join the sport. There should be a proper telecast of our bouts also so that people can watch it."

Even if Ritu has lost the championship, she has made the country proud on one of the biggest MMA platforms in the world.