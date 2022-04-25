Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Reyansh Surani - World's Youngest Yoga Teacher
Reyansh Surani currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the youngest yoga instructor in the world
Reyansh Surani lives in Dubai, recently became the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world, creating a Guinness World Record.
Surani set the new record at the age of 9 years 220 days.
The young boy received his certification from the Anand Shekhar Yoga School on 27 July 2021, after completing yoga teacher's training course.
