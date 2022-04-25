CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Videos

Reyansh Surani - World's Youngest Yoga Teacher

Reyansh Surani currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the youngest yoga instructor in the world

X
By

Rahul

Published: 25 April 2022 6:21 AM GMT


Reyansh Surani lives in Dubai, recently became the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world, creating a Guinness World Record.
Surani set the new record at the age of 9 years 220 days.

The young boy received his certification from the Anand Shekhar Yoga School on 27 July 2021, after completing yoga teacher's training course.


Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X