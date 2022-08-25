Revisiting Durand Cup memories with fans of football!

As Asia's oldest football tournament gets underway in Assam, Manipur and West Bengal, we talk to fans to find out their love for the tournament.

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup kick-started on August 16, 2022, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.



The final will be held on September 18 at the same venue. It is the oldest football competition in Asia, having been launched in 1888.



We got to meet some of the football fans who walked us through their memories of the Durand Cup. Their passion for the game was evident. Watch here.