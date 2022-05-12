Indian badminton athlete Rajeev Bagga, The Deaflympian of the century





One of the most noticeable aspects of Rajeev Bagga's career is that he has competed in the open category in several tournaments. While most of his professional medal success has come at tournaments meant for deaf athletes, he exceeded all expectations in major tournaments such as the All England Open and Indian national badminton tournaments.





He also holds the unique record of being the only deaf person to reach the main draw at the All England Open Championships. Rajeev Bagga managed to defeat Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone at the National Championships prior to his achievement in England.



