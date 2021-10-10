World Mental Health Day - Deepika Padukone and Abhinav Bindra discuss mental health, process of healing and growth

The importance of mental health is often not given its due space. Unlike physical health woes, mental health concerns end up being pushed under a carpet, kept steaming in a pressure cooker - till the break point arrives. However, the times are changing and Deepika Padukone's LiveLoveLaugh Foundation (LLL) founded in 2015 has been slowly but steadily taking steps to raise and create awareness about mental health by providing knowledge and domain expertise to reduce stigma associated with mental illness, and provide credible mental health resources.

In one of their latest endeavours, the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation started a Lecture Series in 2019 where the world's foremost thinkers and influencers come onboard to talk freely about the forces that shape the mental health narrative. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2021, the LLL welcomed India's first Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra to join their founder, Deepika Padukone in talking about their own personal experiences and how they learned to accept both success and failure and sought professional help to take care of their mental health concerns.