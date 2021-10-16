Transgender girls to be banned from sports in Texas

While the world of sports moves towards inclusivity with the participation of trans-athletes at a stage as big as the Olympics, the Texas House of Representatives has voted in favour of banning transgender girls from competing in sports at the school level.



This development comes after three previously failed attempts for the same and the Republican Governor George Abbott is expected to sign it into law in the near future.

BREAKING: The Texas House has passed HB 25 banning transgender youth from participating in sports alongside their peers. Instead of protecting trans kids, Texas lawmakers have chosen to exclude them. We will not stop fighting for trans kids. #LetKidsPlay #txlege — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 15, 2021





With this Texas becomes the eighth American state to ban the participation of transgender girls in sports in the last year. The other states to pass similar bills include Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee and West Virginia, while South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has already signed an order seeking the ban of transgender girls in sports.

This move from the Texas House of Representatives is largely seen as an ideologically driven agenda to please conservative voters in the state. This, however, is not the first controversial bill passed by the Texas House of Representatives this year. They had earlier passed bills to ban abortions and made it unnecessary to have a permit to carry concealed handguns.