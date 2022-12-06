Log In
The Bridge Weekly| Hot Happenings: 27th Nov- 3rd Dec

India wins, Rudrankksh, Nihal strikes gold, Arjuna Awards and more!

Richa Singh

Published: 6 Dec 2022 5:12 AM GMT

In a week full of accolades for India, athletes from across sports came into the spotlight.

Rudrankksh Patil, Nihal Sarin, India vs Australia Hockey, Jehan Daruvala, Arjuna Awards, Khel Ratna award, Indian women's cricket team, Sepaktakraw Indian team - The list is long, but we have it all here!

Watch to know in case you missed a highlight of the past week (27 November- 3 December).

Indian Sports Chess Badminton Para Sports Arjuna Awards Indian Hockey Shooting Nihal Sarin Indian women cricket team Jehan Daruvala 
