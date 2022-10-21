National Games 2022- It's a wrap! ft. Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu, others

Held in Gujarat, the National Games 2022 saw participation from a lot of elite athletes such as Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das, Jyothi Yarraji, Bhavani Devi, Jeswin Aldrin, Sajan Prakash and many more.

It also featured new rising stars who have made a name for themselves. We at The Bridge had the privilege to cover this wonderful event and bring exclusive interviews of your favourite athletes to you. Here's a glimpse of the same. Watch the video!





