Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Others
National Games 2022- It's a wrap! ft. Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu, others
The National Games 2022 was an extravagant affair. We at The Bridge were up and close with your favorite icons.
Held in Gujarat, the National Games 2022 saw participation from a lot of elite athletes such as Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das, Jyothi Yarraji, Bhavani Devi, Jeswin Aldrin, Sajan Prakash and many more.
It also featured new rising stars who have made a name for themselves. We at The Bridge had the privilege to cover this wonderful event and bring exclusive interviews of your favourite athletes to you. Here's a glimpse of the same. Watch the video!
Next Story