Who says you can only be a doctor - bodybuilder Maya Rathod reinvents the norms

Maya Rathod is an unsung hero who has made India proud. Her profile can be summed up in three varied aspects of life – a gynaecologist, a mother of two, and a bodybuilding champion.



Despite her parents' disapproval, Maya still persisted in her passion for sports. 'If you hurt yourself, no one will marry you.' She'd skip Bharatnatyam classes to attend Taekwondo training and then play cricket all evening!'

You're a girl, you should pursue a more respectable profession' her Dad said. But Maya Rathod never gave up and the rest is history

