Kiren Rijiju's mark on Indian Sports helped athletes earn medals at Tokyo Olympics

Kiren Rijiju has surely left his marks on a spectrum in Indian Sports even after leaving the sports ministry just 16 days before the Tokyo Olympics. His major contributions towards the sports discipline reflects in the results we received during the Olympic season.



A sports and fitness enthusiast himself, Rijiju had been an eloquent supporter of Indian sports and worked for the goal of earning medals at the Tokyo Olympics in double digits. He followed the progress of Indian sportspersons quite closely and made sure that he'd be the first one to wish them on their achievements.

He made a real difference in the world of Indian Sports.