India's forgotten Africans find ways in sports

The athletes from the Siddi Tribe made a mark at the National Games 2022.

By

Richa Singh

Published: 16 Oct 2022 8:05 AM GMT

The Siddis are descendants of East African people who came to India as slaves during the 14th and 17th century. Belonging to the home state of Gujarat, athletes from the African Indian community actively participated and won accolades at the National Games 2022.

We got in chat with one of them trying to know more about the impact of sports on the community. Watch the video.



