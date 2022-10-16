Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Others
India's forgotten Africans find ways in sports
The athletes from the Siddi Tribe made a mark at the National Games 2022.
The Siddis are descendants of East African people who came to India as slaves during the 14th and 17th century. Belonging to the home state of Gujarat, athletes from the African Indian community actively participated and won accolades at the National Games 2022.
We got in chat with one of them trying to know more about the impact of sports on the community. Watch the video.
