Kalyani Potekar — India's fastest female racer

A record of 2.08 minutes lap on NCR's Buddh international circuit by Kalyani Potekar who kicked off her journey in 2017 and never looked back.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-10-24T09:53:40+05:30

Riding a motorcycle or bike has long been considered something which only men partake in. But, this perception has changed slowly. Leading this change of mindset in India is the 27-year-old Kalyani Potekar.

Kalyani Potekar is the fastest Indian motorcycle racer. She recently achieved this tag after completing a lap of the prestigious Buddh International Circuit in just 2.08 minutes, going past her previous best of 2.16 seconds.
