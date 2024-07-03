'Difficult but necessary'- Veteran Journalist Sharda Ugra on future of Sports Journalism

Sports journalism as a profession and Media as an industry has gone through major transformations in the past two decades with the introduction of the internet, social media, and digital tools.

As the world celebrates World Sports Journalists Day on 2nd July, The Bridge decided to catch up with one of the finest Sports Journalists in the country, Sharda Ugra to talk about the world surrounding sports journalism.

Sharda Ugra has been a force to reckon with in Indian sports journalism for over three decades. Her irrepressible wit and strong opinions have adorned the front pages of multiple mainstream publications for years. She has worked with Midday and has been the Deputy Editor of India Today.

Her words can be found in Caravan Magazine and Wisden in today's time.

Known for her stories that have questioned authority time and again, Sharda delves into a conversation with the CEO of The Bridge, Arshi Yasin discussing the depth of Sports Journalism and how the media industry has changed in the past two decades.



