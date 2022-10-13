Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Others
Champions Boat League — Kerala's 400-year-old tradition revamped
The Bridge outdoors discovers the essence of Kerala - the Snake Boat Race that has now taken a new shape.
The 400-Year-Old Tradition of Snake Boat Racing in India has now taken a new shape as Champions Boat League (CBL).
For years now elegant snake boats (chundan vallam) have been used for world-renowned snake boat races that are conducted annually on the backwaters of Kerala, celebrating both rituals and festivities.
The snake boat, or 'chundam vallam' is essentially a long canoe that can seat up to 100 rowers and can have a length between 100 and 138 feet in length. The Bridge Outdoors finds out more about this spectacular race in the latest episode - Watch here!
Next Story