Champions Boat League — Kerala's 400-year-old tradition revamped

The 400-Year-Old Tradition of Snake Boat Racing in India has now taken a new shape as Champions Boat League (CBL).

For years now elegant snake boats (chundan vallam) have been used for world-renowned snake boat races that are conducted annually on the backwaters of Kerala, celebrating both rituals and festivities.

The snake boat, or 'chundam vallam' is essentially a long canoe that can seat up to 100 rowers and can have a length between 100 and 138 feet in length. The Bridge Outdoors finds out more about this spectacular race in the latest episode - Watch here!





