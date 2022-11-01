Log In
Others

Can India host the Olympics in the future?

The success of the 36th National Games recently has sparked the Olympics and hosting debate yet again, but are we ready?

By

Richa Singh

Published: 1 Nov 2022 4:46 PM GMT

There has been a lot of talk regarding India's capability to host the Olympic Games in the future.

With a successful National Games 2022 being pulled off by Gujarat recently, can we really expect to conduct the grandest sporting carnival in the near future? Watch the video.


