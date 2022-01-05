Mission Olympic Cell begins preparation for Paris 2024

The preparations for Paris 2024 have already kicked off. Sports Ministry's new Olympic cell has started preparations for the 2024 Paris Games.

20 new sportspersons were added to the list of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) taking the total number of athletes to be funded by the Sports Ministry for the 2024 Olympic Games to 148. Some legendary athletes also became part of the MOC to keep the dreams high for Paris 2024.

Watch this video to know more.